Man who led police on chase now faces federal gun charges

A Princeton man will now face federal charges stemming from an April car chase that resulted in his arrest by the Providence Police Department on charges of first-degree fleeing from police (motor vehicle), first degree fleeing from police (on foot), two counts of wanton endangerment and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
A warrant issued by the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky was served against Jessie James Gobin, 47, of Princeton at the Webster County Detention Center last week by the Webster County Sheriff's Office. Gobin is still awaiting trial on charges issued by the PPD. Federal charges include being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.
Under U.S. code 18 U.S.C. § 921(a)(20), being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition is a Class D felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
On Wednesday, April 24, Providence Police officers Michael Tabor and Isaac Frias said they noticed a gold Ford Taurus on Gulf Street that they suspected was being driven by Gobin, who was wanted on multiple felony arrest warrants. Officers said they attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated and fled onto Highway 120 west and managed to lose contact with police, who broke off pursuit.
A few minutes later, law enforcement once again made contact with the vehicle, which was headed back into Providence. Tabor and Frias again attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but were ignored, according to reports. The vehicle turned east onto Cedar Street and then south onto Bellville Road. Officers pursued the vehicle as far as Bellville Bridge, where it stopped due to floodwaters being over the roadway.
Police say the driver, now identified as Gobin, exited the vehicle and retrieved an AR-15 rifle from the trunk of the car. He then took aim at Tabor's cruiser, forcing the officer to abandon his car and take cover. Gobin then reentered his vehicle, according to police, turned around and fled north. As he drove past the Providence cruiser, he reportedly had the AR-15 aimed out the window of the vehicle.
At that time, Tabor fired on Gobin, who accelerated away.
Tabor pursued Gobin north on Bellville Road until the suspect attempted to drive through the front yard of a residence to reach Jennings Cemetery Road The vehicle came to a stop because of a blown tire at that time, according to police reports.
Gobin then fled into the woods with his rifle, managing to escape from police.
Police initiated a manhunt, with assistance from Kentucky State Police, the Webster County Sheriff's Department and the Crittenden County Sheriff's Department.
When Gobin was taken into custody, police say he was in possession of a Remington 223 caliber AR-15, 15 loaded 30-round magazines, a knife and a military magazine pouch.
