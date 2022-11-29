The choirs of Madisonville North Hopkins High School, Hopkins County Central High School, James Madison Middle School, and South Hopkins Middle School will present a joint performance at the Glema Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:00 p.m. titled “Christmas in Concert.” The evening will be a celebration of the holidays under the direction of Mr. Liam Coursey and Mrs. Kelly Oliver.
“This concert is the second choral concert performed under the “Team Hopkins” mindset, which seeks to better students from all schools, and bridge the gaps that have divided students in the past,” Liam Coursey, Itinerant Choir Director for Hopkins County Schools said.
