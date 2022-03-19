After two years, Madisonville Community College will be holding a Transfer and Career Fair on March 29.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the community room at the Beshear Post Secondary Education Building.
Abby McGregor-Mullen, an academic adviser and career services coordinator at MCC, said the event is for everyone.
“It gives the students not only an opportunity to look for a job but also continue on with their education at the same time,” she said.
Businesses in the community are welcome to participate in the fair as they look for employees. She said anyone in the community from healthcare, industry, manufacturing, or office work can apply to set up at the fair.
“We are looking for opportunities for our students and others to see what’s available since there is such a great need for employees by our local employers,” said McGregor-Mullen.
Normally the college has a fair once or twice a year depending on employer need, transfer need, and college need. She said the transfer part of the fair showcases the four-year colleges and universities in the area.
“It shows the various degree pathways they have, a lot of them are online,” said McGregor-Mullen.
When the college first started holding the fair, they did not have a very good turnout, but at the last fair 150 students visited the fair. She said that was fantastic for an event like that.
“This is such a good opportunity for the community and employers,” said McGregor-Mullen. “They get to see students who may be graduating.”
Employers who wish to participate in the event have until Friday, March 25 to fill out the form.
Any business or employer who wants to participate in the event can visit https://bit.ly/3HAripv to apply for space at the fair.
