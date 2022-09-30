Just days after formally submitting his letter of resignation to Kentucky State Senate President Robert Stivers, longtime state lawmaker Sen. C.B. Embry, R-Morgantown, has passed away late Thursday after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Embry had announced his pending retirement earlier this year, stating that he did not plan to run for reelection. While not as visible publicly during 2022, the senator continued to travel to Frankfort throughout this year’s legislative session to cast votes and represent his voters.
“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the good of the people of District 6,” the 81-year-old said in his resignation letter. “During my time in the Senate, I can truly say that I and my colleagues worked each day to make Kentucky an even greater state. I will miss my colleagues and staff in the Kentucky Senate and will cherish the long-lasting friendships.”
Embry was first elected to the house of representatives in 2002, then was elected to the senate in 2014. His senate district included part of Hopkins County until senate redistricting took place earlier this year.
“C.B. was the senior statesman in Kentucky’s statehouse, valued deeply by his colleagues for both his great work — especially on behalf of the Commonwealth’s most vulnerable citizens — and for his fine character,” U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell said upon Embry’s passing. “Faith and family were his guiding light throughout his career, and just this August, C.B. celebrated his sixtieth wedding anniversary with his wife, Wanda. Elaine and I share our deepest condolences with Wanda, their three children, four grandchildren, and two great-children.”
Sen. Robby Mills, who inherited Hopkins County following redistricting, shared his thoughts on Embry’s passing.
“I am sadden to hear of Senator Embry’s passing,” he said. “C.B. was a gentleman and when he spoke people listened to is sage advice. He listened to his constituents and always voted in a manner that represented their concerns! The Senate will miss our friend C.B. Embry.”
