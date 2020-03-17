The Hopkins County Family YMCA is taking several measures to combat COVID-19 while remaining open.
They are checking the temperatures of everyone entering the facility and sending anyone with a temperature of 100.4 home. In-person Group Exercise Classes are canceled, but they are creating Facebook groups for members to participate in streamed classes that they can do in their living rooms. Guest passes are suspended at this time.
The basketball gymnasium and sauna are closed. The pool is open for lap swimming only. The weight and cardio rooms remain open for members actively working out. Childcare will remain open, but any child with a fever of 100 or higher will not be allowed to stay. The Y will still serve lunch to school-aged children, but is changing to a “grab and go” style system in the foyer.
Also, Synergy Counseling and Wellness is still holding classes in person. They are suspending the use of studio props, so you will need to bring your own. Cleaners are available to clean your mat with after class. They are passing out papers for customers to place beside their mat during class showing if they are okay with instructors touching them to assist or not.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.