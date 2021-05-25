After the Hopkins County Health Department started vaccinating children last week, concerns came from the Center for Disease Control about possible heart problems in teenagers and young adults.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said she has not received anything from the CDC or the Kentucky Department of Public Health on specific concerns.
“We always want to hear how our patients do after receiving any medication or if there are any concerns about any medication anyone takes or any vaccine that we give,” she said. “We always follow up on that.”
Health Department nurses administered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to students after it was approved for children between the ages of 12 to 15 in early May.
Last week, the CDC announced they were looking into reports where a small number of vaccinated teenagers and young adults experienced heart problems.
According to the CDC website, the heart problem presented was myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle and can occur following certain infections. The reports are in the early stages, and the CDC has yet to determine whether there is any evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines caused the condition.
The cases seem to occur in mainly adolescents and young adults. Males are more often affected than females and any issues usually followed the second dose, according to the CDC website. The condition typically presents itself within four days after vaccination.
Beach said if anyone does experience problems or have concerns, they can contact the Health Department at 270-821-5242 or their medical provider.
As for COVID-19 cases in the county, Beach said numbers tend to be trending in the right direction.
The Health Department reported 29 new COVID-19 cases since May 17, bringing the total number of active cases to 93. There have been 4,160 who have recovered and 147 people who have died from COVID-19.
Beach voiced concerns with people not wearing masks or socially distancing.
“Just realize that it is still out there, try to keep your distance and wear your mask if you are not vaccinated,” said Beach.
Fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear their masks in specific situations, like outdoors and in some businesses, and it gives those vaccinated more freedom, she said. Since restrictions are lessening for those fully vaccinated, it could be an incentive for others to get the vaccine.
“It gets the community as a whole back to normal,” said Beach.
Fully vaccinated means it has been two weeks after someone has received their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or it has been two weeks since the first shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Beach said the Health Department is administering all three vaccines at the office, and appointments have remained steady.
“We feel good about that,” she said.
After being out in the community several days last week with the mobile van, this week the Health Department is concentrating on booster shots, she said.
To make an appointment with the Health Department for a vaccine, visit https://www.hopkins cohealthdept.com/ coronavirus-vaccination- information/ or call 270-821-5242, ext. 333.
