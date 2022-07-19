During Monday night’s meeting, the Hopkins County School Board heard an update on construction of the new Hanson Elementary School, with the completion date sill at least six months away.
Justin McElfresh, with Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects, told the board that they have seen a lot of progress over the last month.
“That is especially good since we are trying to make up time,” he said.
The last time he gave an update to the board, in June, rain and weather had put construction behind making the new completion date around December 2022 or January 2023. McElfresh said they are still looking at that timetable.
He said all but 5% of the building has had a roof installed. Also, the biggest change to the building is the brick exterior is finally going up.
“You can really get a feel for what the building is going to look like,” said McElfresh.
Crews have started working on installing ductwork and ceiling conduits in the classrooms.
“The biggest push now is to get things dry walled, then they can start looking at finishes,” said McElfresh.
They have already started installing drywall in the gymnasium and cafeteria, where it is more enclosed.
He said they hope to keep the momentum from the past month until the kids are back in school.
School Board Chairman Steve Faulk said the board is happy to see the work going forward.
“We will be happy, and the City of Hanson will be happy when we can finally open this up to our students,” he said.
During the meeting, a change order was presented to the board. Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said the order is regarding the countertops in the classrooms.
The idea was to have solid surfaces in the classrooms, but laminate was put on the work order before solid surfaces was agreed upon.
He said this change order would just replace laminate with solid surfaces in the classrooms.
This way, the tables and countertops will last a little longer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.