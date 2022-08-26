Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Austin L. Moore, was charged, August 24, 2022, for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and possession of contaminated substances in the third degree,
Haley S. Sinayoko, was charged, August 24, 2022, for possession of marijuana, contaminated drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Brandon W. Poole, was charged, August 24, 2022, for distribution of obscene matters to minors in the first offense.
Marco Sanchez, was charged, August 24, 2022, for possession of contaminated substances in the first degree, second offense, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
