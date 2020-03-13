Known for her dedication, precise effort, compassion and care for patients, Rosa Lee Drake Gooch was a nurse with Trover Health System in Madisonville until she retired.
Gooch was born in White Plains on Aug. 20, 1925. Her parents were William Clarence Lee, and Ellen Drake and her siblings were Joe, Ben, William Earl (Bud), and Eula (Nichols).
After graduating from Rosenwald High School in Madisonville, she continued her education to become a licensed practical nurse. She was married to Garnett Gooch.
She was a long-time, faithful member of the Zion Temple AME Zion Church, where she served as an usher, kitchen helper, and doing whatever was needed to serve the Lord.
Although Gooch and her husband had no children of their own, she was a mother to many. Rosa touched the lives of many people with her sweet smile, chuckle and way with words. She was a person you could trust and count on in the time of need.
When she gave her word, you knew she would deliver.
Gooch passed away on May 26, 2012, and is buried in the Eastside Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Information provided by Judy B. Adkins’ 2014 edition of “Some Women of Note from Hopkins County, Kentucky” from the Historical Society of Hopkins County.
