Despite a full shelter, staff members of Molly's Mutts in Madisonville are still doing their part in order to help. It started with a simple post on Facebook and it grew from there.
“People started messaging in and wanting to help,” Natalie Dickerson, Director for Molly's Mutts. “Unfortunately we don't have space to take in any animals, but we are doing everything we can to get the help out there.”
People remain without shelter, and now power, and it is very easy to overlook the animals and pets in this devastating situation. Molly's Mutts is going to be loading up vans, trucks and trailers, full of food, bowls, cases of water, animal crates and anything else that may be dropped off in order to help those in need.
People are now having to start over, going to friends houses, staying in shelters and churches, and Molly's Mutts wants to do their best in providing necessities for these peoples' pets, giving them one less thing to have to worry about. During the search and rescue right now the need is primarily basic items, such as food, water, bowls, leashes, collars, crates and pens, but as more is uncovered the needs will only continue to grow.
“We are going to try to offer microchips, but we will need some sponsors. The chipping is $13. We will see what the best way is to go about this in the upcoming days, right now the concentration is on food and necessary items.”
The need for crates and outside pens is huge, as it can provide temporary shelter for the animals. Molly's Mutts will be making daily runs to drop off items received. The drop-off sites are changing daily throughout town so be sure to message Molly's Mutts directly on their Facebook page if you are interested in helping. You may also donate items directly to Molly's Mutts, located on 248 ST RT 983 in Dixon.
Animal shelters throughout Hopkins County are taking in misplaced animals so they will also be in need of food and water. For more information reach out to your local shelter to see how you can help.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.