A new code enforcement officer was approved by the Hopkins County Fiscal Court at a meeting on Tuesday.
At Tuesday’s meeting, a memorandum was approved naming Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy William Coursey as the new hire for the position of Code Enforcement Officer for the county. His duties will begin today with an annual salary of $40,000 per year, according to the memorandum.
Previous code enforcer, Mike Duncan, announced his plans to retire earlier this year, and his last day was Wednesday.
Along with his duties as code enforcement officer and director of YAA in the county, Duncan also said he served as a magistrate for 18 years.
“As Mike leaves, we have been looking at some of the ordinances that we have,” Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitifeld Jr. said at a June 15 meeting, adding that he felt having a deputy in the code enforcement spot would be helpful.
“I think it will help with our code enforcement quite a bit,” he said. “He would continue to be a sheriff’s deputy and would work with the fiscal court as well.”
Whitfield said the payments for Coursey’s salary would be from the sheriff’s office.
Following the meeting, a reception was had for Duncan’s retirement.
Also at the meeting:
Darla Adams was approved for reappointment as the restaurant representative and Jackie Jones was reappointed as one of the hotel representatives for the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission. Each of the appointments are for a three year term beginning today. According to Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission Executive Director Tricia Noel, Adams is currently employed by Dairy Queen in Dawson Springs and Jones is the owner and manager of the Baymont Inn and Suites in Madisonville.
James Maxberry was presented with a service award for 10 years of service to the county and Nicole Coffman was presented a service award for 20 years of service to the county.
