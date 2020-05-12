Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Arthur J. Deramo, 56, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle under the influence and possession of an open container in a vehicle.
• Jason R. Lohse, 40, of Paducah was charged Friday with third degree criminal trespass, public intoxication and non-payment of court costs/fees.
• Roger D. McCarty, 39, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
• Serena A. Neaveill, 44, of Woodlawn, Illinois was charged Saturday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, failed/improper signal, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle under the influence, and possession of an open container in a vehicle.
