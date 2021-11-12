Two employees at the Madisonville Community College were recognized recently for their service to the college, MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley and employee Joseph Heerdink.
Kelley was the recipient of the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations 2021 District 2 Pacesetter of the Year Award and was recognized during the organization’s District 2 conference in Savannah, Georgia.
The District 2 region includes CTC in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, and the Bahamas.
She received the award for her communication through the COVID-19 pandemic and her support of community college marketing and promotion.
As a District 2 2021 Pacesetter, Kelley is one of seven finalists for the nation Pacesetter of the Year Award, which will be presented in March 2022 as part of the group’s national conference in Denver, Colorado.
While Kelley was receiving an award, another member of the MCC staff was being re-elected to serve on the Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents.
Joseph Heerdink was chosen by employees from KCTCS across the state to represent them on the KCTCS Board of Regents.
Heerdink works for the Madisonville Community College and the Henderson Community College. He will be one of two staff representatives on the board, serving a three-year term.
“I am both honored and humbled that the staff of KCTCS has placed their confidence in me by electing me again to the KCTCS Board of Regents,” he said. “I look forward to representing all of the amazing staff across the system, and I plan on working very hard to make sure their voices are heard.”
Heerdink currently serves as the regional director of information technology for both MCC and HCC. He received his Bachelor of Science in information and operations management from Indiana University Southeast.
Before his current role, he served in information technology positions with Peabody Energy, Wide Open West, and E.C. Tucker Emge Realtors.
