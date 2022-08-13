Hopkins County Central High Schools seniors were given the chance this year to raise money for Project Graduation, while beautifying the Central parking lot and expressing their creativity by painting their assigned parking spots at the school.
Gracie Jarvis, a senior at Central, said she had been thinking about asking permission to decorate the parking places for about a year.
“I thought it would be fun to do it this year,” she said. “I like to spark new things, especially since it is my last year in high school, and you only get one high school experience. I wanted it to start fun.”
Jarvis said since COVID-19 started during her freshman year in high school, this was a way to start the year more normally compared to past years.
“We haven’t really had a normal start to a year,” she said.
Jarvis said she brought the idea up to Principal Michael Zimmer during the summer as a fundraiser for Project Graduation, which happens at the end of the year. She said he told her to put together a presentation he could take to the Superintendent for her review.
Zimmer said Jarvis created a Google Slide presentation that talked about dates and times, what would happen if something didn’t go right, and how to clean it up at the end of the year.
“There are a lot of things that had to go into it,” he said. “It gave her some good experience.”
Jarvis said there were about 20 seniors who participated. They charged $20 per person and received a donation of 20 gallons of paint from True Value.
She said she was proud of how many people participated; she didn’t expect that many.
“When the idea was brought up, I was afraid people wouldn’t do it because it would take too long or they didn’t want to spend too much money on it,” said Jarvis. “When we got the paint donated, a lot more people decided they would do it since they didn’t have to spend extra money on the paint.”
She said the paint is supposed to last until the end of the year according to what she could find out. It has already rained a few times and the paint is still intact.
“Hopefully, it stays on for the rest of the year,” she said.
Jarvis and Zimmer both said how impressed they were by the creativity of the students who participated.
“I was extremely impressed with a lot of them, the detail, the shadowing, the perspective on some of them,” said Zimmer. “I was truly impressed they did that on a parking lot.”
Jarvis said some students spent hours on their parking spot trying to get it to look just right.
Zimmer said the other students were so impressed by the creativity that he has had a couple more students ask to participate.
“I told them if they can get 10 to 15 more kids, we could have another weekend and open it up for them to go out there and paint their spot,” he said.
Jarvis said there has been so much interest in how they were able to accomplish the fundraiser that she heard a student at Madisonville North Hopkins High School plans to ask their principal about doing the same thing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.