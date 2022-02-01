The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Brandon Herring, was charged, January 30, for theft by deception including cold checks.
Nicholas W. Wallace, was charged, January 30, for failure to appear in court.
Michael Keith Krouser, was charged, January 29, for failure to appear in court, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Steven Hilburn, was charged, January 28, possession of methamphetamine and possession of an unspecified drug.
Bradley Blanton, was charged, January 28, for failure to appear in court.
Blake T. Thomasson, was charged, January 28, for failure to appear in court and nonpayment of court cost, fees and fines.
Edy Alexander De La Cruz Lopez, was charged, January 28, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, no license, open alcoholic in the vehicle and bribery of a public servant.
Kevin S. Hall, was charged, January 24, for nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines.
Steven S. Hilburn, was charged, January 28, for failure to appear in court.
Danielle L. Reich, was charged, January 28, for failure to appear in court.
Justin S. Doster, was charged, January 29, for engaging in organized crime.
Michelle Marnel Todd, was charged, January 30, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to produce insurance card, improper signal and driving too slow for traffic conditions.
Hunter Smith, was charged. January 29, for forgery in the first degree.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
Cortaz D. Barnes, of Clarksville, TN, was charged, January 27, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury.
Cody Patrick Heflin, of Beaver Dam, was charged, January 27, for receiving stolen property of more than $1,000.
Abram F. Smoker, of St. Charles, was charged, January 27, for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Kaleb Browning, of White Plains, was charged, January 28, for failure to appear in court.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.