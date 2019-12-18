Kentucky's new Board of Education is chock-full of public education experience -- but is noticeably short on conservative voices.
In the days since Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a new 11-member board to lead Kentucky's K-12 school system, Republican leaders have criticized Beshear for overstepping his executive power and for not including a Republican on the new board.
"We started this week with a promise of collaboration and cooperation," Senate President Robert Stivers, a Republican, said in a statement Friday. "Respectfully, Governor Beshear's rhetoric is not supported by his actions."
The new board is "without a single Republican on it," Stivers continued. Beshear, a Democrat, also did not receive input from Senate Republicans when creating the board -- the chamber that will ultimately OK or reject his executive order in the upcoming legislative session.
Stivers is correct -- of the 11 new appointees to the Kentucky Board of Education, none are registered as Republicans.
Two members of the former board, all of whom were appointed by former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, are registered as Democrats. Another is registered as an Independent.
While a few governor-appointed boards require a mix of political affiliations, the state board of education does not. Instead, state law prohibits a governor from considering political party when appointing KBE members.
Beshear's spokeswoman Crystal Staley said Friday that "no one's registration was pulled or reviewed" in the appointment process.
KY 120 United, a bipartisan grassroots advocacy group made up predominantly of teachers, said it worries more about new board members' experience than their political affiliation.
"Compared to the previous board, Beshear's appointments include far more experience in public education than the former governor's, as well (as) input from the entire education community," the group said in a statement Friday.
The freshly appointed Kentucky Board of Education includes at least five retired educators, two former state lawmakers and a former president of the University of Kentucky.
In contrast, Bevin's appointed board had only one member with an education background. Instead, it had several business owners and entrepreneurs.
Beshear's board spent nearly an hour running through their backgrounds in their first meeting last Thursday, mentioning teacher-of-the-year awards, stints as federal education advisers and how they are products of public education themselves.
Within hours, they accepted the resignation of now former Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis, whom many educators considered to be an inexperienced opponent to public education.
While the new board's authority is still subject to legal scrutiny -- 10 of the ousted board members are suing to regain their seats -- Lewis is definitely out. He took a job as the first education dean at Belmont University, a private college in Nashville, and will start in January.
Among those leading Kentucky's 172 school districts includes Hopkins County native Lee Trover Todd, who is a former president of UK.
