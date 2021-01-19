Funding for the next Deck the Park event in Madisonville was approved Thursday night by the Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board.
In total, the board approved $155,000 to the city. Of that total, $25,000 was given to payoff what was overspent in 2020’s Deck the Park, $80,000 was given to secure the reservation of Waltzing Waters, Inc. who provided the liquid fireworks display at the 2020 event, and $50,000 will go toward expenses for the 2021 holiday season beginning on Thanksgiving night and lasting through the New Year.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton previously reported the turnout was high — with 67,963 cars coming to the attraction equating to 271,852 individuals attending the event.
“They gave us more to start planning for the 2021 season,” said Cotton. “We received the funds that we were asking for. We needed funding secured for the light show before we could enter into a contract, and they gave an extra $50,000 for displays for next year.”
Cotton added that the over-budget expenditures were additional light displays, saying that 17 extra pieces were added from the beginning of the event.
“We were able to get kicked off and get started, and we found companies we could get some pieces in during the month, and we just started adding things to the show as it became more and more popular,” said Cotton.
Adam Townsend, the chair of the tourism committee, said one appealing thing about the event is that it would continue to grow each year regardless of what happens with COVID-19, since this event was created to have a socially distanced Christmas event.
“Whenever the idea was first brought forward, that was the part I liked the most about it that this would become an annual event and continue to grow each year,” he said. “We could get to the point where it is really big. You can’t go from zero to 100. They are looking at those ideas now to see which direction are more people excited about.”
Townsend said some of the ideas being discussed include walking trail lights and displays at City Park.
“The great thing about the event is that it lasts so long,” said Townsend. “It is easy to set up and there is not a lot that has to be done once set up has happened.”
