A Madisonville minister is true to her word. She has filed papers to run for city council.
The Hopkins County Clerk’s Office confirmed Glenda Wade submitted her documents last week. She announced plans to run as an independent in Ward 6 during last week’s council meeting.
Wade was one of seven people who applied for the Ward 6 vacancy after the death of Bobby Johnson in February. The council selected Chad Menser, with no one nominating Wade.
“I felt like I was just there — unseen, unknown,” Wade said during last week’s meeting.
She added that the process that followed “made me feel embarrassed, disrespecting and misguided... for the African-American community,” as well as for disqualified finalist Bryson Johnson.
“I was left in turmoil,” Wade said. Now Wade will run against Republican Menser.
Wade is the Pastor of Bethel Outreach Ministries, and says she is a lifelong Madisonville resident. Wade has also been active with the African-American Coalition of Hopkins County and the Purple Waves Preservation Society.
The deadline to file for local offices in Hopkins County is next Tuesday. Wade is the only person to file for Madisonville City Council since the party-line deadline passed in January.
Deputy Clerk Jenny Menser said Friday the latest people to file for other area city council offices are incumbents Mark McGregor in Dawson Springs and Carliss Oakley in Hanson.
Meanwhile, today is the deadline to register to vote in the postponed Kentucky Primary on Tuesday, June 23. An online portal now is available for registration and absentee ballot requests. A link to it can be found at elect.ky.gov.
The Hopkins County mobile unit will continue early primary voting this week. Stops are planned Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Earlington and Friday at VF Factory Outlet in Hanson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.