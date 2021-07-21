The Hopkins County School system is looking for feedback from parents, students, employees and community members to assist in developing a plan to use the American Rescue Plan ESSER III funds.
On March 11, the American Rescue Plan was signed into law providing $121.9 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. The grants will be awarded across each state to provide local educational agencies with emergency relief funds to address the impact COVID-19 has had on schools.
Districts must reserve at least 20% of their ARP ESSER money to measure and address the impact of lost learning time and evidence-based interventions.
The survey needs to be completed by Monday and can be found at https://bit.ly/HCSESSERFeedback.
