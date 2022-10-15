With gas prices so high and food costs rising, people are looking to save money any way they can, and J&R Bargains can help.
J&R Bargains is a salvage and discount grocery store in Madisonville that was started in June 2020 by Rosemary and James Sheets.
Rosemary said they sell salvaged groceries and shelf-pull items. She said she grew up poor, so she knows how expensive it can get to feed a family, especially now.
“It helps people, and that is why we started this business because it does help people,” she said.
While Rosemary runs the store’s day-to-day operations, James is the one who hunts down deals and brings the items to their warehouse in Madisonville, which is connected to the store.
The store sells everything from frozen foods to pantry shelf items to hygiene items. Rosemary said when they get a pallet of food items in, they will sort through it and price it.
“Usually, our prices are around half price, sometimes stuff even in the store is so high I won’t even price it half,” she said. “If I wouldn’t pay it, they’re not going to pay it.”
James added that they have always had a policy of, ‘if they won’t eat it, they won’t sell it.’
They also sell toys for the kids. Rosemary said they are expecting a shipment full of toys soon for Christmas.
The Sheets have two stores right now, one in Madisonville and the other in Greenville. They did have one in Dawson Springs, but the tornado destroyed it. She said they do not plan on rebuilding it.
Their Madisonville location does accept food stamps and credit cards. Rosemary said a lot of the Dawson Springs people love that the Madisonville store accepts food stamps because the Dawson store did not.
Because they are a discount and salvage store, some of their groceries may be frozen but out of date or close enough to the best-by date that larger stores won’t sell them. She said the best-by dates are more like guidelines instead of hard dates people need to follow.
“Most people think the best buy date [means] it is ruined, you have to throw it out, but you don’t. It is good,” said Rosemary.
James added that they have been using a site called StillTasty since 2011, which tells them what items are still good.
“One of our first health inspectors said, if you are using that particular site, you are using what the government would use to tell us if your items are good,” he said.
The Sheets said they have been seeing more customers lately because of the rising cost of food. James said they see upwards of 40 customers throughout the week and on a weekend, they can have up to 150 customers.
As for the future, the Sheets’ said they have a new box truck on the way to help transport items from warehouse to warehouse. James added they are looking into getting a walk-in freezer to hold more items since frozen foods go fast.
“We have so many people saying we wish you could bring in more freezer stuff,” he said. “We actually have people arguing over Lunchables because we didn’t have enough, and I ordered a whole pallet.”
They are also looking at closing off a part of their warehouse in Madisonville so people can see what they may have in the case good lot.
“If they want to buy cases, which would be cheaper than buying a box off the shelf,” said James.
The store is open from 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Rosemary said the only days they are not open are Sundays and major holidays.
