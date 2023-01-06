The Anne P. Baker Gallery at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts will present “Frenia: Art as Therapy,” which is open now and will run through February 19, 2023. The show is free of charge.
The collection consists of 36 paintings by Tommi Brasher and 50 hand-carved walking sticks by Nathaniel Brasher, all of which will be on display now through Feb. 19, 2023.
The community is invited to an opening reception for the exhibit on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tommi and Nathaniel Brasher have been married since 2015 and have three children. The Brashers love God and family, and they pursue mutual interests such as art and time in nature.
Tommi has been heavily involved in the arts since she was a child. She was diagnosed in her mid-thirties with schizophrenia and uses her artwork as one form of therapy. She is as passionate about her artwork as she is mental health awareness, hence the name of the exhibit: “Frenia.”
Nathaniel has always had a love for nature and feels it brings him closer to God. He enjoys its beauty expresses that in his one-of-a-kind walking sticks.
The Anne P. Baker Gallery, located inside the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts on the campus of Madisonville Community College is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours on Glema Center event days.
