The Anne P. Baker Gallery at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts will present “Frenia: Art as Therapy,” which is open now and will run through February 19, 2023. The show is free of charge.

The collection consists of 36 paintings by Tommi Brasher and 50 hand-carved walking sticks by Nathaniel Brasher, all of which will be on display now through Feb. 19, 2023.

