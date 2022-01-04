Martha Hamby, Earlington City Clerk, and Amber Brown, Hopkins County Child Support Unit Caseworker spent some time volunteering at the old Staples building in Madisonville this past week, on behalf of the city of Earlington. The old Staples building, located at 98 Madison Square, which was setup as the main distribution center, is now open for tornado victims to come shop for items that they are in need of. Volunteers are still much needed. Anyone interested in signing up to volunteer simply show up and sign up, or reach out to Ruthann Padgett, Vice President of Operations for the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, at 270-821-1939.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.