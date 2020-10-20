Editor’s Note: This is third and final article of a three-part series addressing domestic violence in Hopkins County.
Domestic violence centers across the commonwealth have been operating as normal through the pandemic, according to officials from a Hopkinsville-based group that serves Hopkins County.
“We are running 24/7 like we did before because (Gov. Andy Beshear) has deemed us as an essential service,” said Carrie Tackett Norvell, community educator for Sanctuary, Inc.
According to StatPearls Publishing, family and domestic health violence affect an estimated 10 million people in the United States every year.
Sanctuary, Inc. — located in Hopkinsville — serves all nine counties of the Pennyrile Area Development District and offers crisis counseling, therapy, medical and legal advocacy and individual and group counseling.
Sanctuary also offers transitional and permanent housing assistance, case management, safety planning and at their main shelter in Hopkinsville they file Emergency Protective Orders, also known as an EPO or restraining order. They are also offering TeleHealth services to people who do not feel comfortable coming into their office locations during the pandemic.
“We do have an emergency shelter for people who are actively fleeing physical domestic violence,” said Norvell. “If we don’t have shelter for them here, we are going to find somewhere for them to go. We are not going to turn somebody away because that is not our goal. We don’t want to turn anybody away.”
According to Sanctuary statistics, in 2019 the group received more than 4,128 crisis and information calls, rehoused 29 families, and provided more than 342 individual therapy sessions.
Norvell said staff can even attend court with a victim of domestic violence, if requested.
“The courthouse will let us know when there are domestic violence cases so we can be there as a resource to those people, so that they know they are not alone and that there is somebody there that can help them out and walk them through the process,” she said.
According to a national statistic provided by Sanctuary, Inc., when people leave domestic abuse they often are forced to leave their homes with no where else to turn. Domestic violence is a primary cause of homelessness for women and families, leaving them trapped between violence and homelessness.
Victims who are animal owners are also less likely to leave their abuser in fear their animal will be harmed if they leave, said Norvell.
“We actually offer a pet protection program so if you are worried about leaving a domestic violence situation and you don’t want to leave your pet behind, you don’t have too,” she said.
Sanctuary also offers education on bullying, keeping yourself safe, internet safety and healthy relationships in schools and sexual harassment in work places. If an organization is interested in what Sanctuary does and their services they give presentations on that as well.
Bonnie Young-Turley, owner of Synergy Counseling and Wellness Center in Madisonville, said a lack of education and name calling keeps victims of domestic violence in their situation.
“A lot of people don’t understand that it is not about how many times or how hard you are hit, it is about how many times you are threatened or intimidated into doing something you don’t want to do,” said Turley. “It is that you are told that because you are female you cannot do x, y or z and vise versa because abuse goes both ways.”
Men can also be victims of domestic violence, but the numbers are much lower.
“I think males are more reluctant to report that they have been assaulted by a female,” said Hopkins County Sheriff, Matt Sanderson.
Turley offers individual counseling, trauma recovery and helping women and men understand what abuse is. She said domestic violence can cause long lasting trauma in an individual.
A lot of people will contact her, Turley said, because they know her and know she can help them or will know someone who can help.
“I have this network, kind of like a secret society behind me because I know they care as much as I do and they want to help,” she said. “But there is only limited things they can do to help so they help through me.”
The only way for domestic violence to stop is through education and people understanding that it is not OK, she said.
“The stigma needs to be dropped,” said Turley. “People don’t realize that by labeling a victim of domestic violence weak or stupid, it’s what keeps people silent. It is what keeps victims in the shadows, and it is what keeps the cycle of abuse going.”
An awareness of domestic violence is needed so people can realize there are places like Sanctuary that can take victims in, give them a home, help victims get on their feet by taking care of groceries and more until they can stand on their own, said Turley.
Every year in the month of October, Sanctuary will host a candlelight vigil for those who have lost their lives due to domestic violence. Norvell said this year they recognized 34 lives, not including the ones who were not reported or the most recent.
According to StatPearls Publishing, domestic violence is responsible for over 1,500 deaths in the United States every year, with approximately 40 of those deaths happening in Kentucky.
Through the remainder of the month, Sanctuary, Inc. is hosting a Break the Cycle Cycling to End Domestic Violence where individuals can set their own personal goals and have the month to reach that mileage goal. The Facebook event can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1411838842347370/.
The Madisonville Hopkins County Public Library has partnered with Sanctuary to offer books pertaining to domestic violence, sexual assault and bullying for people to check out as resources.
“If anybody in your community is facing those issues and they don’t really know what to do or they don’t feel like they can reach out through a phone call, those resources are going to be available for them at the library,” said Norvell.
Sanctuary’s information — a phone number and website — will be on the inside of the books, she said.
“Our goal is preventing domestic violence as well as helping the victims and we do believe prevention is possible, but we can’t do it on our own,” said Norvell.
If you or someone you know is in an abusive situation, please call Sanctuary’s 24 hour crisis line at 1-800-766-0000. To contact Bonnie Young-Turley or Synergy Counseling and Wellness Center, call 270-245-2205.
To file an Emergency Protective Order, you can go to the Hopkins County Judicial Center during business hours or to a law enforcement department if it is after hours.
