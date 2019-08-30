The Hopkins Central Homecoming Court for tonight's football game with Union County includes, first row, left to right, Dalton Shadrick, Mary Katherine Burnett,Tyree Wilson, Zoie Larkins, Hayden Smith, Mackenzie Sailing, Issac Gipson and Morgan Seibert. Second row, left to right, are Raven Miller, Blake Duncan, Macy Poe, Justin Manis, Tannor Schindler, Colin McElfresh, Marissa Todd and Graham Foster.
Third row, left to right, are Holden Wagoner, Leighjaye Barnes, Sage Hight, Hilary Curneal, Clayton Hooke, Grace Finney, Nathan Drake, and Caroline Wilson. The top row, left to right, includes Ellie Larkins, Colton Browning, Chloe Mackey, Braxton Browning, Madison McGregor, Jaxon Greer, Mercy Sutton and Ryley Vincent. The homecoming will take part during halftime of tonight's game.
Submitted Photo
