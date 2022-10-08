Over the past nine months there has been a dramatic decrease in both physical and monetary donations at the Hopkins County Humane Society, and the animals are in dire need of help.
According to Hopkins County Humane Society Executive Director, Dustin Potenza, between the second and third quarter this year there has been a 56% decrease in total donations.
“The decrease is coupled with the increased cost of veterinary services and the overall increase of goods such as glove, vaccines and cleaning products, which makes for a difficult time for the Humane Society.”
The current economic situation is being felt all over the nation, especially in the non-profit sector.
According to the Hopkins County Humane Society’s Facebook page, they only have a few bags of food left to feed the 75 dogs that they are housing. They are in desperate need of dog food in addition to other supplies.
“We strive to provide optimum care to all of our animals, the biggest part of that effort is to feed donated food so that we may utilize more funds for veterinary expenses.”
If you are interested in helping or able to make a donation, please visit the Humane Society’s Facebook page where there is a link that will allow for digital donations. If you are looking to drop off food please take directly to 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville. The Humane Society is open every day from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., except during lunch hour they are closed noon-1 p.m.
