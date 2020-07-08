A White Plains teenager was transported by helicopter to the hospital Monday night following a collision between the ATV he was driving and a pickup truck, according to a news release from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department.
Around 8 p.m. Monday, the 13-year-old boy was driving an all-terrain vehicle on Claude Young Road and pulled out onto Mount Carmel Road, the release states. Jamie Renfro, 24, White Plains, was driving a pickup truck on Mount Carmel Road and tried to avoid the ATV, but struck the vehicle. The teen was thrown off the ATV.
He was flown by helicopter ambulance to a nearby hospital. Renfro was uninjured.
