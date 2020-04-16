Madisonville Community College will receive approximately $1 million from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, which Congress passed last week.
Half of the federal aid will go toward student expenses, while the other half goes to institutional costs, said a vice president from MCC.
“Things are changing, and more guidance is forthcoming from the system and the Department of Education,” said Jay Parrent, who oversees the school’s quality assurance and administration. “It’s a little over $1 million, 50% of that has been allocated for emergency student support grants.”
The Kentucky Community and Technical College System, which MCC is a part of, will receive nearly $34 million from the CARES act, according to other reports.
In the coming days, students at MCC will be able to apply for these emergency grants. Grants awarded are given directly to students through the college’s financial aid office.
“It’s intended to cover emergency expenses,” said Parrent, “Things like childcare, housing, sort of non-college related expenses. Everybody has encountered such a shock economically, and I know a lot of our students lost hours or work, so this is a way to help support them through the Department of Ed and the federal government’s response.”
How the other half of the aid is to be used has yet to be fully determined, but Parrent said some funds would go towards costs incurred by moving to all online classes due to the guidelines set in place because of the pandemic.
Regardless, the aid will be a tremendous help, said Parrent.
“This has been quite a seismic shift in how we operate, and how students live their lives,” he said. “Any amount we can get to our students to help them through this will be beneficial. Ultimately, we want them to continue their studies.”
MCC is waiting for final guidance from the Department of Education. Parrent believes the college will have a clearer vision for the funds by the end of the week.
The school is currently developing its plan for taking applications and distributing grants, said MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley.
“We are glad to receive these funds because they will allow us to offer some assistance to students that are in need during this pandemic,” she said. “Our goal is to enable students to continue and complete the courses and credentials they have started.”
Parrent said the school wouldn’t be able to give grants until the monies come in, which he expects to happen sometime next week.
“They’re trying to move things as quickly as possible, but that’s all still very preliminary,” he said. “We’ll have more specifics later for students on how to access these grants. Once we have the funds and the final guidelines, we’ll make that available as soon as we can.”
The college is asking students to watch their MCC emails and the school’s website as more details become available.
