The Pennyroyal Master Gardeners will be hosting an Art in the Garden event from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 at the UK Extension Office in Madisonville.
Linda Thomas, a past president for the master gardeners, said this is their second year having the event.
“The goal is to showcase the gardens and to tell people what we have,” she said. “We have some beautiful gardens at the extension office.”
The master gardeners also want to showcase local artists. Since there isn’t an easy way for artists to display their work.
“We thought this would be a great way to bring the master gardeners together with painters and photographers,” said Thomas.
Several artists have already been contacted to participate and will show work from painting, photography, woodland, and crafts. Several of the artists will also have their work for sale.
She said food trucks and live music will be on-site to offer food and ambiance.
“There will be some local groups. Hopefully, some instrumental groups to provide music for the visitors,” said Thomas.
She said people will be able to wander the gardens, listen to music, and maybe support local artists if they find a piece they can’t leave behind.
The event is free to the public. There will be a donation jar on site if anyone wants to donate to the Pennyroyal Master Gardeners. The master gardeners cover Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties.
Thomas said last year was very well attended, and they hope for the same outcome this year.
The master gardeners are still planning the event, but more information will be released closer to the event date. Follow Master Gardeners, Pennyroyal on Facebook to stay up to date.
