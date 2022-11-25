The Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Foundation has been awarded a grant from the Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
Gavin Posey, with the Community Foundation, said the foundation’s Philanthropy 360 Grant focuses on identifying ways to serve our Western Kentucky community through six areas of interest.
“We are proud to support Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville in their efforts to attend to the needs of infants while helping physicians and clinicians to do their job effectively while reducing risk,” he said.
The money will be used to purchase two neonatal transilluminators for the Mother Baby unit.
According to a news release, the addition of the equipment to the NICU will offer medical staff the ability to illuminate the hardest-to-find veins to reduce risk when performing venipuncture procedures. The portability of the device allows for improved treatment for neonates due to the ability to maneuver around infants during medical procedures.
Lydia Long, the director of labor and delivery, said she can’t describe what getting this equipment will mean to the staff and patients.
“All I can think about is how blessed we are,” she said. “For the community to recognize the significance of what we are doing and want to be a part of helping us do it better means the world to me and my staff.”
Austin Elliott, the director of philanthropy, said it is humbling to see the community rallying around the needs of the hospital.
“Local organizations and individuals are coming together right now to offer solutions to bring Baptist Health Deaconess to the forefront of healthcare,” he said. “Their investments aren’t only going to help patients now, but these improvements will benefit patients for years to come.”
The new additions are estimated to be available in the new year.
For more information, please contact Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Foundation at 270-825-5783.
