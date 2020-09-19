Earlier this week, the Kentucky Department of Education and Kentucky Department for Public Health announced a new color-coded COVID-19 metric for ranking the risk factors of infections in counties, and those new guidelines have already had an impact on Hopkins County sports.
On Thursday, the Lady Maroons’ soccer program was scheduled to host the Caldwell County Lady Tigers, while the boys were to head to Princeton to face Caldwell on their home field. Both of those games were canceled when Caldwell County was reported as a “red county.”
The new metric ranks counties as green, yellow, orange or red based on the number of active cases per 100,000 residents. In-person classes and sports are allowed in the first three categories, although the KDE recommends remote learning only in orange counties.
If a county crosses into the red group, however, the KDE says that only remote learning is allowed and that sporting events must be canceled. This would include both home and away games.
As of Monday, Caldwell County was reporting 104 cases of COVID-19, with just 17 active cases. Between Monday and Thursday that total jumped by 22, bringing the number of cases to 126, which includes 31 new cases within the last week.
With a population of 12,658, that gives Caldwell County an overall infection rate of 0.99%, and a 0.3% rate of active cases when adding the 22 new cases to the existing 17 known to exist on Monday.
The new metric, however, is based on a seven day rolling average of daily new cases within a county. Despite their relatively low numbers overall, the seven day average of new cases in Caldwell County on Thursday was 31.3 per 100,000 residents.
The metric places any county with a rate above 25 cases per 100,000 as a “red county.” With a seven day rolling average, that number can change fast, with a relatively large or small number of new cases on just one or two days capable of moving a county up or down within the ranking system.
In Hopkins County, for example, the magic number is a daily average of 11 new cases in a seven day period. If that number is reached, that would give the county a per 100,000 rate of 24.6. As of Friday morning the local seven day average was 4.4 cases per day, or 9.84 cases per 100,000. Rounded up to 10, that places Hopkins County in the orange group.
According to Hopkins County Schools Assistant Supt. Marty Cline, the new metric is only a recommendation for the time being. It will not become mandatory until Sept. 28, the day that Gov. Andy Beshear has approved for schools to officially reopen.
“It will be a topic of discussion for our board meeting on Monday night,” said Cline. “This does not become mandatory statewide until the day the governor has allowed schools to begin in-person classes. Our district can choose to go above and beyond.”
Board members will have to decide on Monday if they want to follow this recommendation, or allow athletics to move forward as planned, at least until Sept. 28. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
“We have to consider what we’re looking at,” said Cline. “If we were a red county, it would be different. Right now we’re orange. We have to decide if traveling to a red county for sports is worth the risk. As a district, we will most likely err on the side of the safety of our kids.”
As of Friday, 13 counties in Kentucky were red. Those included:
• Caldwell
• Clinton
• Crittenden
• Estill
• Green
• Jackson
• Logan
• Lyon
• Monroe
• Taylor
• Trigg
• Union
• Warren
KHSAA recommends that schools look at the county rankings for all the teams on their schedule on Monday of each week. If any team is in a “red county”, schools are urged to cancel any games with them for that week. If the county is green on Monday, but changes to red at any point during the week, schools are urged to cancel any remaining games with them during the week.
Contact Matt Hughes at matt@journalenterprise.com or 270-667-2069
