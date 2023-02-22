Although the year was 2022, Hopkins County still made history after electing Nicholas Foster to the Hopkins County School Board representing Division 4.
“To my recollection, I am the first African American male to ever be elected to the Hopkins County School Board,” said Foster.
He not only made history when he was elected to the school board, Foster was also the first male on his mother’s side to graduate from high school and college. He wants to give people hope to pursue their dreams because if he can, they can.
“I just feel like with African American young men, I don’t feel like they have that in our community, someone they can look up to and say if this guy can do it I can,” he said.
Foster ran for the school board because he has a passion for the youth of Hopkins County. A passion that he shared with former seat holder Bobby Fox. Fox chose not to run for Division 4 seat due to health concerns. He passed away in December 2022.
“I spoke to Bobby in September 2021 because I was told he was not running due to health concerns, so out of respect, I wanted to talk to him and get some insight on how I could just continue the legacy of Bobby Fox,” said Foster.
When he spoke to Fox, Foster said he could hear the passion for the students of Hopkins County in his voice.
“That is one thing I want to continue,” he said. “I think that is one thing Bobby and I shared.”
Along with doing what is best for the students of Hopkins County, Foster said he wants to increase the school’s transparency through the use of their social media and digital platforms. He also wants to see more diversity in the schools.
“I would love to see historic Black Colleges come and share with our students the opportunities they have through going to college and furthering their education,” said Foster.
He said his role as a member of the IT department at the City of Madisonville has given him some insight into how the school board should run, even though they are different entities.
“It has really been a learning experience and a learning process, just learning about budgets and things of that nature,” said Foster. “The things I can do. The things I can’t do.”
He said he knows being part of the school board that he won’t make decisions that everyone is happy with, but he wants to make decisions to set the school district on a path for the future and to do right by the students.
“I think a lot of people say they want to improve the quality of life, but we have to focus on the youth of our community because they are the future,” said Foster. “We have to set them up to be successful.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.