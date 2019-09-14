MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Nathaniel Gibson, 40, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with violating a Kentucky protective order.
• Kreene Jones, 35, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Ralph Marshall, 54, of Earlington was charged Thursday with two counts of contempt of court and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Joey Sherman, 48, of Nebo was charged Thursday with violating a Kentucky protective order, failure to appear in Hopkins County and a parole violation.
• Anthony Simms, 32, of Manitou was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, failure to appear in Hopkins County and a parole violation.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following report Friday:
• William Vogel, 34, of Bowling Green was charged Wednesday with four counts of contempt of court in Warren County.
