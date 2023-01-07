Wanting to promote healthy eating and eating at home, the Hopkins County Family and Consumer Sciences have introduced the recipe club.
Amanda Dame, the consumer sciences agent, said the extension office gets recipes through the University of Kentucky.
“We utilize those to help people use produce that is grown locally, whether it is in their garden or they buy it from the farmers market,” she said.
The idea is to share healthier recipes and get people to cook healthier and new food for dinner. She said people can get stuck cooking the same thing over and over.
Anyone in Hopkins County can sign up, and they will receive around three new recipes, maybe more, in their mailbox each month.
Dame said the recipes will utilize seasonal produce because produce is usually cheaper when it is in season. The recipes are easy to follow, and they tell people step-by-step what to do.
“They try to keep them easy. Some of them do have a lot of ingredients, but a majority of the ingredients are things you already have in the house, like spices,” she said.
Dame said they are considering cooking one of the recipes each month on Facebook live as they do with the recipe calendar now.
If anyone is interested in signing up for the Recipe Club or if they have questions, they can call the extension office at 270-821-3650.
