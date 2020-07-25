As graduations plans for Hopkins County Schools materialize, each school has several guidelines for graduates and guests to adhere to.
At each school, graduates should wear their cap, gown and any honor or club stoles, cords or pins. Graduates should be dressed appropriately for the formal event. Each graduate is allowed to bring up to four guests to campus.
All graduates and guests must wear masks at all times.
Hopkins County Central High School
Hopkins County Central High School’s graduation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Students should arrive during their designated time. Students with last names “A” through “D” arrive at 6 p.m. Last names “E” through “K” at 6:30 p.m. Last names starting with “L” through “R” arrive at 7 p.m. and graduates with last names beginning with “S” through “Y” arrive at 7:30 p.m.
Cars will pull to the end sidewalk by the cafeteria. Staff will direct them through the graduation process. Graduates and guests are to stay in their vehicles until asked to enter the building.
Graduation will be in the school’s auditorium. Once the graduate’s name is called, they will go to the auditorium’s stage. Guests will be allowed to take photos at this time. A professional videographer will be at the ceremony and create a video for all graduates to have. Students groups will return to their vehicles and exit campus. Graduates are asked not to gather on campus.
Madisonville-North Hopkins High School
Graduation at North is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. For graduates with last names Adams through Crutcher arrival times is from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m; students with last names Cunningham to Hunter from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m; Johnson through Peyton from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Pleasant through Zimmer 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Cars will enter the main entrance, and then be directed around the building. Graduates and guests will enter the front lobby doors. Graduates will check-in and go through a series of locations to allow for social distancing before crossing the stage and receiving their diploma. Graduates will cross the stage, have their name announced and a professional photo will be taken. Each student will exit the stage, walk out the gym hall doors, and then exit the building.
Guests will have the opportunity to take photos of their graduates receiving their diplomas. A professional videographer will create a video for each graduate. After exiting the building, graduates and guests need to exit the campus. Graduates should not attempt to gather on campus.
Hopkins County Schools Academy
The Academy’s graduation ceremony is for 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at the Career and Technology Center. Graduate and guests are to arrive in the same vehicle. Since there are a small number of graduates, they will not divide into groups.
