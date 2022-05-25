The City of Nortonville celebrated its 150th anniversary over the weekend with a special event on Saturday. City officials have now sent out a thank you for everyone who helped make the event possible.
“The event would not have been successful without the 35 vendors and the support of our community,” a letter from the City of Nortonville stated. “Words cannot express how grateful we are to New Salem Baptist Church who provided a free shuttle from the parking area to the event all day long. We appreciate our sister city, Madisonville, for providing us with trash containers. A big shout out to Brad Ryan and Out of Egypt for their donation to the event.”
The letter went on to thank the Hopkins County Central Dance Team and its booster club for helping to ensure children playing in Bouncing B’s inflatables were safe, and the Central Football team for providing games for the children throughout the day.
“First United Bank showed its generosity to our City through its $150 donation to help with the cost of the Celebration,” said the city. “We also appreciate the Transportation Department for allowing us to make Main Street one-way during the event.”
A number of vendors provided items for the silent auction that was held during the day’s events, including: Attitudes Salon, Crick’s Excavating, Nortonville Bestway, Cat’s Den, Tootsies, Nortonville Pharmacy, the YMCA, Madisonville Community College GED and Adult Education Classes, If the Hue Fits, Bandy’s Funeral Home and Scotty’s Sealcoating.
“We are grateful to Shelley Pennington for working with us in designing the shirts and mugs to help celebrate 150 years,” city officials stated. “Rick Stevens and Cindy Watts of WTTL, Jodi Camp of The Messenger, and Rhett Baxley who posted a story on Tristate Homepage, for helping us with advertising the event.”
While it will be a while before the city of Nortonville has another milestone anniversary to celebrate, officials say that will keep all of the feedback they have received from residents and visitors in mind the next time they do have a city-wide event to plan.
“We have listened and taken to heart your responses in what worked well and what needed improvement,” city officials said. “Should the City sponsor another event in the future, your suggestions will be reviewed and not taken lightly. Thank you for being candid in your responses.
“To anyone that we may have failed to mention, please know it was not intentional,” Nortonville city officials concluded. “This was a huge undertaking and it took everyone working together to honor the City of Nortonville. Thank you!”
