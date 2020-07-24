The commonwealth is continuing to see a surge in coronavirus cases, including 611 reported by Gov. Andy Beshear Thursday.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported only three new cases yesterday, which brought the total case count to 356, with 279 having recovered.
The three new cases are a person aged between 21- and 40-years old, and two people between 41 to 60 years of age. There are currently 43 active cases and nine probable, according to reports.
Along with the health department’s update, information was posted on its Facebook page Thursday regarding Gov. Beshear’s executive order dealing with gatherings of groups of 10 or less. Director Denise Beach said they have received several calls for clarification.
“We’ve had questions that have come into our hotline number asking what the different variations to the governor’s 10-person rule on get-togethers,” she said. “He is talking about informal gatherings, where it went up to 50, and now it’s back down to 10.”
This week the health department has been busy helping local high schools prepare for their graduations. Beach said she and the team leader for the department’s School Health Program are collaborating with the Hopkins County School District to help keep people safe during upcoming ceremonies.
Hopkins County Central High School’s graduation is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, July 31. Madisonville North Hopkins High School’s is planned for 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. And Hopkins County Schools Academy’s graduation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9.
Though dates have been announced, plans have not been finalized.
In other COVID related news:
• the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce is helping small businesses connect with their legislators as the Senate looks at the next round of a stimulus package, according to Chamber President Libby Spencer.
“If they have specifics that they’re looking for in that stimulus plan, they can reach out to us, and we can collect it and pass it on to our congressman,” she said. “Or if they want to reach out directly, that’s why they’re there, and they want to hear from their constituents.”
The Chamber is also planning several events to help stimulate shopping and dining in the area, though no specific plans have been announced.
“I think our restaurants are doing such a great job at keeping everybody safe, but some folks, definitely still need to know that there’s curbside service still available at every restaurant,” Spencer said. “We are going to start moving towards virtual shopping events, and we’re going to start those hopefully as early as October.”
• the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week, said Director Marci Cox. They follow the CDC and health department guidelines — everyone wears a mask, one person per household comes in to shop with a volunteer from the food bank.
Cox said they have lunch available each day they are open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each month, they serve between 1,000 and 1,200 people.
“We do have a good group of volunteers, but always if people have resources, whether it’s time or financial, those are always welcome,” she said. “We’ve been really fortunate between community gardens and just families that have a garden, sharing their wealth.”
She said they’ve received donations of fresh cucumbers, squash, zucchini and onions and peppers and tomatoes, and even a five-gallon bucket of green beans.
Cox said if there is produce available, they accept those donations. She said Tuesdays and Thursdays are good days to drop off donations as those are restock and cleaning days.
• Baptist Health Madisonville’s Blood Bank is continuously seeking donations. Phlebotomist and donor recruiter Cheryl Orten said they are open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Lions Club in Madisonville, where they’ll be located at least through August.
If you’d like to set an appointment to donate, call 270-825-5150.
