Mahr Park Arboretum in Madisonville is inviting the community to take part in a special Star Party tonight at Events Barn B, begining at 8 p.m.
Telescopes will be on hand for viewing, but guests are invited to bring their own if they choose.
Among the items participants are expected to see are the moon, Saturn and possible a “double star” or two.
The Star Party is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.