A pair of Madisonville residents have now thrown their hat into the ring to go after the newly created House 4th District State Representative seat, which will have Hopkins County represented in Frankfort by a Hopkins County native for the first time in decades.
Hopkins County Attorney Byron Lee Hobgood, who is in the last year of his term with the county, filed at the Secretary of States office in Frankfort on Thursday. Republican Bobby Girvin made the trip to file his paperwork on Wednesday.
Hobgood is a Hopkins County native who attended law school at the University of Kentucky.
“I’ve not sought any kind of state job before, but I really felt like someone from Hopkins County needed to run,” he said. “I really just want to help my county.”
Girvin could not be reached for comment.
The House of Representatives voted last Saturday to approve new district maps based on 2020 census numbers. For Hopkins County that meant going from having three different representatives, none of which actually resided in the county, to having its own representative. With no incumbent in that position, the race is wide open heading into the 2022 election cycle.
Although approved by the general assembly, as of Friday the maps were still awaiting the signature of Governor Andy Beshear. Even if the governor chooses to veto the bill, Republicans hold a super majority and can override that veto.
Whether signed into law by the governor, or passed through a veto override by house Republicans, the passage of the bill will create a unique position for Hopkins County during 2022. By state law, representatives serve the district number to which they were elected. The 4th District is currently made up of Caldwell, Crittenden and Livingston County, along with a portion of Christian County. Under the new district maps, those areas have been divided out to other districts, with Hopkins County assuming the district number. Lynn Bechler (R) of Marion is the current 4th District Representative, and once the bill is passed, he will serve as the official state representative for Hopkins County until January 2023.
During that time Bechler will be living almost an hour outside of the district which represents.
