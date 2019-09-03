While facing criticism that he has abandoned Kentucky coal miners, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged the U.S. Labor Department "to do everything in its power" to support hundreds of protesting miners who are owed three weeks' pay by their bankrupt former employer.
"I ask the department to do everything in its power to support Kentucky's impacted workers through this difficult and uncertain time," McConnell wrote to acting Labor Secretary Pat Pizzella in a Wednesday letter. "Any assistance I can provide the department in connecting with the proper state and local officials, I will provide."
McConnell's letter came as the out-of-work miners continue their now monthlong blockade of a coal train in Harlan County to demand unpaid wages from Blackjewel and as Democratic political rival Amy McGrath criticizes McConnell's treatment of the miners.
In a new ad released by McGrath, who hopes to unseat McConnell in next year's U.S. Senate election, a miner talks about a July visit to see McConnell that took 10 hours and says the senator only spoke with miners for one minute.
"We were coal miners with black lung disease going to see our senator, Mitch McConnell, to try and save our disability benefits" the Pike County miner says in the ad. "...Mitch McConnell let the coal companies walk away from us and after one minute, he did too."
McConnell spokeswoman Stephanie Penn told the Courier Journal that the senator's letter to the Labor Department is another example of the senator "showing he advocates for Kentucky ... and is personally raising these issues with the administration."
Blackjewel's July 1 bankruptcy came without warning and resulted in bounced paychecks for hundreds of Harlan County coal miners. Angry over the sudden loss of income, a group of them began camping out to block a train hauling nearly $1 million in coal from trying to leave a Blackjewel mine.
Altogether, the Blackjewel collapse left 1,700 miners in Wyoming, Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky without jobs, including more than a quarter of miners in Harlan County.
The plight of the miners drew the attention of state and national politicians, including McConnell, who previously issued a statement saying Blackjewel's treatment of the miners "is shameful and outrageous."
'I think Trump needs to show his face': Laid-off miners losing faith in Coal promises
In his Wednesday letter, McConnell thanked Pizzella for the Labor Department's "legal support of coal workers in successfully winning a temporary restraining order to halt shipments of coal from Blackjewel until wages are paid," calling it a "positive development."
Ned Pillersdorf, who is representing the miners, told the Courier Journal in an email that the miners appreciate the Department of Labor's legal support that McConnell referred to.
"It is unusual in that typically wage earners engaging in civil protests like blocking tracks typically have the government to battle against," Pillersdorf said.
But Pillersdorf added he was "disappointed McConnell did not choose to endorse the stance the miners have taken."
"What I found noticeably missing from McConnell's letter was any support for the miners blocking the tracks," Pillersdorf said. "... It is like the elephant in the room that does not get discussed."
Earlier in August, a federal bankruptcy judge signaled approval of Tennessee-based Kopper Glo's purchase of Black Mountain and Lone Mountain mines in Harlan County as part of bankruptcy sales of Blackjewel's mining operations in four states.
The still-to-be finalized deal includes $450,000 toward an estimated$2.5 million in owed wages to Kentucky miners and another $550,000 in royalties toward those wages once mining operations restart.
Pillersdorf said the miners and federal government also have a claim on $6 million that has been set aside as part of the proceedings, so the miners could possibly recover more money.
But despite fresh optimism and Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear joining Virginia's attorney general to ask the United States trustee to immediately pay all former Blackjewel miners, no pay has been given.
Pillersdorf said the next Blackjewel bankruptcy hearing is Thursday in Charleston, West Virginia.
Pillersdorf wrote in a Facebook post on Aug. 29 that the "hot goods" -- the coal that has sat on the train tracks for weeks in Harlan County -- will be the subject of the hearing.
"Let there be no misunderstanding ... the miners will continue to block the tracks so the coal they mined can't be moved until they get paid," Pillersdorf wrote in the post that included a photo of six miners on the tracks. "This has gone on too long."
In his letter, McConnell told Pizzella he expresses "full support for National Dislocated Worker Grant funding under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act for which my constituents may be eligible."
According to the Department of Labor, National Dislocated Worker Grants provide employment and job training assistance to workers in "large, unexpected layoff events."
"Your consistent communication with my office on this matter is appreciated and I look forward to our continued collaboration to help these workers from the Commonwealth," McConnell wrote.
Blackjewel's bankruptcy has exposed weaknesses in a Kentucky law requiring coal companies operating for less than five years to post a bond covering a month of payroll.
Blackjewel had failed to post such a bond, and the state failed to notice before the July 1 bankruptcy that left coal miners in financial turmoil.
According to the Associated Press, a report released Aug. 29 by Attorney General Andy Beshear's office said at least 30 mining companies may not have paid the bond, as required by the law passed in 2010.
Gov. Matt Bevin announced in July that the state's Labor Cabinet would investigate the Blackjewel miners' lost wages. Several state lawmakers also have prefiled a bill to strengthen the previously self-policing system.
As the miners hold their ground on the tracks in Eastern Kentucky, McConnell told the U.S. labor secretary he stands ready to provide any help necessary.
"This gross incompetence and failure to pay these hard workers has left them stranded, with little recourse and few options to rectify this wrong," McConnell wrote in his letter.
Attorney pleads guilty to assaulting another lawyer with Lysol can
By Ben Tobin
Louisville Courier Journal
A Louisville lawyer pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree assault charge at a court appearance Friday following an altercation with a colleague.
Lindsey Scott and James "J.R." Moore were found covered in blood in the second floor conference room in the Louisville Hall of Justice in July.
Moore, who police identified as the victim in the altercation, said Scott hit him with a Lysol can and he didn't know why, according to an arrest citation.
Moore later wrote on Facebook that his friends shouldn't worry about him but should worry about Scott instead: "Something is apparently very wrong in his life. He is a good man."
"I was totally blindsided while peacefully eating breakfast," Moore wrote in the post. "First thing I felt was a thud. Just a scalp wound."
Scott originally pleaded not guilty to a second-degree assault charge in a July 22 court appearance. The charge was amended down to a fourth-degree assault, and Scott pleaded guilty.
Scott received a jail sentence of 180 days but was discharged on the conditions that he doesn't have any new offenses or violent contact with Moore. Shaun Wimberly Sr., Scott's attorney, said that part of the plea agreement is that, if the conditions are met, Moore will not file a civil suit against Scott.
Wimberly Sr. added that his client was provoked into the altercation, as he has had a "history of being bullied" by Moore.
"These things go back to some real serious, almost beyond bullying," Wimberly Sr. said.
As a former Marine, Scott was convicted of raping and attempting to kill the wife of a fellow Marine in the 1980s but ultimately was exonerated on all charges.
Scott began law school at the University of Louisville in 1999 and was admitted to the bar in 2002.
Weightlifter sets record
By Mike Stunson
Lexington Herald-Leader
A Kentucky man who has only been lifting weights for seven years is the new world record holder in the raw bench press.
Julius Maddox, of Owensboro, broke the record by lifting a whopping 739.6 pounds at the Boss of Bosses event Saturday in Mountain View, Calif.
He won his first-ever event just a few years ago at the Owensboro Bar-B-Q Festival, according to WFIE. In June, he set the American record by benching 723.1 pounds. The previous American record was 722 pounds, done by Eric Spoto in 2013, according to BarBend.com.
Now a world-record holder, Maddox told The Owensboro Times he is blown away by what he accomplished Saturday.
"We weren't expecting a world record this early. We were hoping maybe by December," he told the Owensboro Times. "But no one expected this to happen. Some people thought it would not be broken within 20 years, but I came in and changed the direction and changed everyone's opinion. It's crazy."
Russia's Kirll Sarychev previously held the world record after he benched 738.2 pounds in 2015. Sarychev even took to Instagram to congratulate Maddox and thanked him for extra motivation.
The gym Maddox is sponsored by, Iron Edge Gym in Owensboro, posted on Facebook he will inspire people through his lifting but also his message, which is Train With Purpose.
His powerlifting journey began as Maddox was recovering from a drug and alcohol addiction, he told Tri-State Homepage.
Earlier this month, Maddox spoke to Owensboro High School teachers and staff about not giving up on students who are troubled, just like he was, according to the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.
"I just want these kids (to have) hope year in and year out," Maddox said. "You can become great. We all have a certain level of greatness."
Maddox, 31, told the Owensboro Times he is unsure if he plans on lifting after 2020 and he hopes to lose 100 pounds when he is done lifting.
"Ultimately, I want to inspire people -- I want to be a motivational speaker," Maddox told the Owensboro Times. "I just want to inspire the underdogs, those guys that society has counted out and viewed as a lost cause and let them know there's a way to make it out."
