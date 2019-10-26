Unemployment dropped in Hopkins County in September for the second month in a row.
The Kentucky Center for Statistics announced Thursday that the jobless rate fell from 4.2% in August to 3.7% last month. That's below the commonwealth's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 4.4%.
The Hopkins County rate remains much better than Muhlenberg County's 5.7% and Christian County's 5.1%. Webster County again was lower than Hopkins in September, at 3.4%.
The number of people listed as unemployed in Hopkins County dropped by 96 last month to 711.
The biggest job growth across the commonwealth in September occurred in manufacturing, which added 3,000 jobs. Other strong fields were health care, social assistance and retail trade. The largest job declines were in construction work and food services.
An updated list of local job openings is available online at HopkinsCoKyJobs.com.
