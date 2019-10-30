October 30
FamilyFest 2019 4pm--9pm
Where: Covenant Community Church, 1055 North Main, Madisonville
Presented by Covenant Community Church, families can enjoy live music, pie eating contests, children's costume contest, food trucks, free games for children and free candy. Ride bands will be available for $3 each for unlimited rides per person. For more information, contact the church at 270-821-2000. Rain date is set for October 31.
November 1
2019 Fall Craft Fair 10 am -- 7 pm daily
Where: Parkway Plaza Mall, Madison Square Drive, Madisonville
Fall is the perfect time to get crafty, and with the Hopkins County -- Madisonville Public Library, you'll get your chance to satisfy your artistic side! At the 2019 Fall Craft Fair, you'll be able to browse a vast selection of locally-made crafts and unique gifts from personal crafters and vendors. And after you shop, stop by the mouth-watering bake sale to satisfy your sweet tooth! Come and spend a relaxing day as you explore all the amazing items that will be on display. For more information, call 270-825-2680.
November 1
Nicholas Jamerson 8pm
Where: Center Street Bar & Grill,11 West Center Street, Madisonville
Nicholas Jamerson is taking over Center St Bar & Grill for one night only! With his dreamy acoustic picking and a voice that runs molasses-thick, old-soul Nicholas Jamerson writes earnest songs that are filled with heart. This up close and personal show is not to be missed. Cover charge at the door. Call (270) 584-9036 for more information.
November 2First Saturday of the Month Hike 1pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, Dawson Springs
The Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park naturalist will lead a free hike on the first Saturday of each month. Don't miss the fall hikes to see the changing color of the forest. Hikes vary from half-mile to 3-miles, with easy to moderate terrain. Wear proper clothing and bring your own water, snacks, and hiking stick. This hike is not recommended for children under the age of 5. Well-socialized, leashed dogs are welcome on the hike. Hiking sticks are available for purchase in the park's gift shop. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.
November 2
Cirque Mechanics in 42ft 3pm
Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Drive, Madisonville
At the center of every circus rests a 42-foot ring full of thrills, laughs and excitement. 42FT -- A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels, is the latest invention from the creative minds of Cirque Mechanics. The company dares you to leap into the circus ring and experience the timelessness of this evolving art form. The shows' unique mechanical interpretation of the traditional and its story full of the lore of the historic one-ring circus create a welcoming place, like a big top, where you can be amazed. Step right up ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, to the Cirque Mechanics' world of gears and canvas, pulleys and sawdust -- within 42FT. For more information, call 270-821-2787.
November 6
Senior Bingo Lunch 11am -- 2pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
November 7 - 10
Fall Scrapbooking Weekend
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Enjoy a spacious table to work all weekend, plus a chance to win scrapbook-related prizes. Registration fee is $30 and limited to 54 participants. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.
November 7Innovation Station: 2019 Fall Women's Roundtable 11:30 am -- 1 pm
Where: Kentucky Innovation Station, 38 West Arch Street, Madisonville
Join us for our Fall Women's Roundtable, hosted by Kentucky Innovation Station. We will welcome Bonnie Young-Turley, founder of Synergy Counseling and Wellness as our guest speaker, talking one-on-one with women about her entrepreneurial journey. The Women's Roundtable is a small group, candid conversation about the journey of being a woman in business. Women business owners, startups, and entrepreneurs are coming together to discuss business challenges and opportunities. Don't do business all alone! Use this group as an advisory team and learn how to overcome the many challenges of being in business. This discussion and interaction will make you a better entrepreneur. Come join us! For more information, call 270-821-1939.
November 8 - 9
Holiday Open House
Where: various businesses throughout Hopkins County
Holiday Open House is the Chamber's annual event to support local member merchants. Over 60 participants will offer special discounts and give-a-ways on Friday, November 8th and Saturday, November 9th. The grand prize for one lucky shopper will be a $250 Chamber check that can be used at any of our Chamber member businesses. We have also teamed up with Independence Bank and they will be providing 200 shoppers with the opportunity for an exclusive bag pick up. A reusable Local Love shopping tote will be stuffed with the Passport of where to shop and numerous exclusive discounts from local businesses. You might even be the lucky recipient of one of the many gift cards provided by our local Chamber members. Call (270) 821-3435 for more information.
November 8 - 9
West KY Fan Con 10 am -- 8 pm daily
Where: Hopkins County -- Madisonville Public Library, 425 East Center Street, Madisonville
Celebrate your favorite comic book, video game or animal character at Western Kentucky Fan Con! Enter the cosplay contest and let the kids join in the fun at the kids' animal party. Stay for fandom meetups, artists and vendors, and more, all for free! For more information, call 270-825-2680.
November 9
Hunter Hayes in Concert 7:30 pm
Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Drive, Madisonville
Hailed as a "force to be reckoned with" by the Huffington Post, multi-platinum selling recording artist Hunter Hayes has accumulated over 40 award nominations and wins, including five Grammy nominations, People's Choice Favorite Male Country Artist, and CMA New Artist of the Year. He recently released his first official single in three years, "Heartbreak," which Paste described as "a love-song's curveball at the traditional breakup narrative." The Louisiana-native's 2x multi-platinum debut album Hunter Hayes has accumulated nearly one billion on-demand streams in the US alone and produced multiple gold and platinum certified tracks including his 5x multi-platinum single, "Wanted." The smash hit received a GRAMMY nomination for "Best Country Solo Performance" in 2013 and became his first No. 1 single on the country airplay charts, solidifying the multi-instrumentalist as the youngest solo male artist to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart in over 40 years. Hayes is currently out on the road for his headlining Closer To You tour. For more information, call 270-821-2787.
November 10
55th Annual Veterans Day Parade 2 pm
Where: Downtown Madisonville
Join us as we honor our men and women of the armed forces during the largest Veterans Day Parade in the state of Kentucky! See marching bands, color guards, decorated vehicles, horses and more. Call 270-821-9161 for information. Sponsored by American Legion Post 6 and VFW Post 5480.
November 12
Yoonah Kim - Clarinet 7:30 pm
Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Drive, Madisonville
Rapidly earning recognition as a young artist of uncommon musical depth and versatility, clarinetist Yoonah Kim is a winner of the 2016 Concert Artists Guild International Competition. The first solo clarinetist to win CAG in nearly 30 years, this Korean-Canadian artist also became the first woman to win first prize at the Vandoren Emerging Artist Competition. For more information, call 270-821-2787.
November 13
Senior Bingo Lunch 11am -- 2pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
November 15
Innovation Station: Crimes Against Small Businesses 2pm
Where: Kentucky Innovation Station, 38 West Arch Street, Madisonville
Join us we host Bruce Gadansky, COO of the Better Business Bureau. Bruce will talk about Crimes Against Small Businesses. This free class will cover various scams directed at small businesses including office supply scams, yellow -pages scams, invoice scams, and charity scams. Also includes how to protect your information, internet phishing scams and loan scams. This session provides additional emphasis on information security and protecting personal information. For more information, call 270-821-1939.
November 19
Complexions Contemporary Ballet 7pm
Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Drive, Madisonville
Master Choreographer Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson's Complexions Contemporary Ballet reinvent dance through a groundbreaking mix of methods, styles and cultures. With Star Dust -- A Tribute to David Bowie, along with Bach 25, a thrilling night of dance is in store by one of the most athletic companies of our time. For more information, call 270-821-2787.
November 20 & 27
Senior Bingo Lunch 11am -- 2pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
November 28
Thanksgiving Day Buffet 11am -- 7pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Clifty Creek Restaurant at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the trimmings. Children under five years of age eat free. Contact the restaurant at 270-797-3421 for more information.
