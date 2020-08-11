The old biblical adage — “Ask, and you shall receive,” — rang true throughout Hopkins County Monday as fresh produce was given to residents at various locations for the second time in three weeks.
The second semi-truck load of produce was distributed to each municipality in the county thanks to a partnership with the Hopkins County Fiscal Court and the United States Department of Agriculture Care Relief Program.
Throughout the county, 1,750 boxes were gifted. According to Magistrate Ricky Whitaker, who was a principal organizer of the event, the value of food given was $41,335. He believes between the two truckloads, the one given in July and this one, the county has helped roughly 3,500 families.
“Everybody, all the magistrates, mayors, city council people, everybody involved has been great to work with,” Whitaker said. “Everybody’s been tickled. It’s been a good deal for our county, and I plan on doing it again. We’re not done, we’re just getting started.”
Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said produce went fast in Madisonville, where he helped deliver boxes. With a line of cars wrapped around the government building, Madisonville started early and had given all its boxes away by 10:10 a.m. Whitfield said the county delivered 25 pallets of food, and Madisonville gave four of those away.
“I think it’s just awesome for the community to be able to get this food, it’s all good healthy food,” he said. “We know we’ve got people that are hurting right now, now especially, I think it means a lot to the community to get this.”
One recipient, Yvonne Logan, said getting free produce is a big deal for those trying to get something fresh for their families.
“I think it’s really good for the county to provide this for the community, for those that may not be able to get out and get some fresh produce,” she said. “I think it’s beneficial. I think the county’s doing a good service as well.”
Volunteer and local NAACP President Tim Whitsell said he was driving by when he saw the line at the government building and asked if he could help.
“This shows unity, and that was important to me,” he said. “It shows how dedicated the mayor and judge exec are to the people, to the communities around them. Everybody came together to help out.”
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said with people in the community still reeling from the pandemic, every little bit helps.
“There are people that are struggling, so this is huge,” he said.
The story was much the same in Dawson Springs, according to Magistrate Charlie Beshears.
“We had three pallets that were gone in about 30 minutes or so,” Beshears said.
While providing much-needed help to Dawson, Beshears used the opportunity to remind residents of the importance of completing the 2020 Census.
“I tried to talk to everyone I could to encourage them to complete the census forms if they haven’t already,” he said. “If they’ve already done their part, I asked them to remind their neighbors and to talk to the people they go to church with.”
Hopkins County stands at about a 67% participation rate, according to the most recent numbers released in terms of those participating in the census. Beshears said the need to get that additional 33% is crucial.
“Now more than ever, it’s important that we get everyone to take part,” he said. “Programs like free lunches, much-needed infrastructure and assistance for our nursing homes and hospital are driven from the census report.”
Beshears encouraged anyone seeking assistance with completing the forms to reach out to the Hopkins County Government Center or to their local city hall for help.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.