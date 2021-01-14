The Kentucky Movers and Makers will hold its first quarterly event at 5 p.m. Friday at its offices on Seminary Street in Madisonville.
The event will feature a conversation between Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development President Ray Hagerman and the facility’s Director of Making Brandon Buchanan.
According to Buchanan in a release, the two will discuss the why behind the Makerspace and then hold a question and answer portion at the end.
The event costs $15 a person and more information can be found at www.kentuckymoversandmakers.com and tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.
“This event gives us an opportunity to share our story and connect with both our makers and other creatives in our area,” said Buchanan, adding that the hope behind these events is to give artisans and craftsmen of Western Kentucky a place to collaborate, celebrate and network.
“We welcome those that make and create as their job, hobby or are passionate about the creative process to join our collective of Kentucky Makers,” Buchanan said. “The Kentucky Makers events are created in the hopes of enriching and growing our creative community.”
In the future, Kentucky Makers will feature speakers who will share their successful experiences including furniture making, graphic design, crafting, marketing, painting and more, according to Buchanan.
Buchanan also added that like most businesses, the Makerspace is limiting its number of participants to stay within the state’s Healthy At Work guidelines. All participants are required to wear a mask while in the building.
