Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Heath Clark, 44, of Dixon was charged Thursday with non-payment of fines and court costs in Union County.
• Felicia Combs, 40, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with non-payment of fines and court costs in Hopkins County.
• Jeremiah Combs, 32, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with non-payment of fines and court costs in Hopkins County.
• Timothy Cummings, 45, of Providence was charged Thursday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• James Gamblin, 50, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with theft of a motor vehicle plate.
• Roger McCarty, 39, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with public intoxication and possession of synthetic drugs.
• Jordan Morfoot, 24, of Bowling Green was charged Thursday with non-payment of fines and court costs in Hopkins County and two counts of contempt of court.
• Rodney Pentecost, 48, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with two counts of non-payment of fines and court costs in Hopkins County.
• Antony Petrakis, 39, of Dawson Springs was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking of an auto.
• Tabitha Snyder, 20, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with third degree burglary, possession of stolen mail and first degree criminal trespass.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Friday:
• Anthony Clark, 25, of Dawson Springs was charged Thursday with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
• Donald Howard, 32, of Dawson Springs was charged Thursday with second degree escape and contempt of court from Christian County.
• Jenna Willis, 34, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with third degree forgery and the fraudulent use of a credit card.
