NWS freeze warning fires up Smart 911 in middle of night

Halloween scares began ridiculously early Thursday for many Hopkins County residents. Their phones rang at 3:33 a.m.
It was a mass Smart 911 message, announcing a freeze warning was in effect. Not for that morning, but from 10 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. today.
It was not a prank by a Washington Nationals fan, celebrating a World Series win too much. It really was a lesson for Hopkins County government in fine-tuning its new alert system.
The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Paducah issued the freeze warning for western Kentucky and nearby states as an "urgent weather message" at 3:31 a.m. Smart 911 automatically converted it into a text and phone alert from there.
"We sincerely apologize for
the inconvenience created by this morning's alert," said a Facebook message posted hours later by Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr.
The phone call and text alert went to anyone who chose to receive Smart 911 weather warnings. That included freeze warnings.
"The list of available warnings was just edited to include only warnings for severe thunderstorm, tornado and flash flood," Hopkins County Emergency Management announced on Facebook. That agency directed calls about the Smart 911 warning to the supervisor of Madisonville-Hopkins County Central Dispatch.
Robert Littlepage did not respond to voice mail messages Thursday. But a Facebook post from Central Dispatch apologized as well and seemed to pin the blame in part on Smart 911 provider Rave Alert.
"We have contact(ed) the company, and this has been corrected," the message read. "Understand that this is a new system and sometimes there are bumps in the road.
In Paducah, NWS meteorologist Derrick Snyder was surprised to learn about what happened in Hopkins County. "Obviously they didn't expect it to issue a reverse 911 alert," he said.
But why issue a freeze warning in the middle of the night, especially when the warning is 18 hours away? Snyder said the shift that goes on duty at midnight issues "products" in the same way a day shift does, with advisories going out after area forecasts.
Snyder said the warning announcement appeared to be a "default header message." But he planned to check with fellow NWS team members about possible encoding problems.
Even though the timing of the alert was awkward, the freeze warning for Hopkins County was real. The coldest temperatures of the fall blew in Thursday for the start of November.
The Plant Maps website says Madisonville typically has its first frost during late October, so the timing is not unusual. Weather partner WFIE-TV indicated morning lows could be below freezing through Monday.
"This will likely end the growing season," the NWS urgent message said.
