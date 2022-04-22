For the first time in two years, Hopkins County students will be able to show their talents on stage at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts.
The Hopkins County Schools Gifted and Talented Program, along with the MCC Lions Club and Glema, is hosting the District Talent Show Series for elementary students on Tuesday and middle and high school students on Thursday.
Lindsay Arnett, the elementary GT consultant, said there are 15 elementary acts, 13 middle school acts, and seven high school acts.
“There is a total of 40 students performing over the two nights, and every school in the district is represented,” she said. “We would like to fill the Glema both nights so the students can look out and see how much support they have from our community.”
Kathy Carver, the middle and high school GT Resource consultant, said every time a student performs on stage in front of an audience, they gain confidence and showmanship.
“With each opportunity to perform, there are fewer nerves, better stage presence, and students are able to deliver a better overall performance,” she said.
This year’s District Show has an extraordinary group of students participating, said Carver. There will be students playing instruments like drums, violin, piano, trumpet, and guitar; vocal performances from a variety of genres and styles; dramatic spoken word into a song; sign language; and dancing.
“That is really neat because you don’t always see performing arts during class,” said Carver.
She said each school had a local talent show and the winners from each talent show moved on to the District Show.
Arnett said the first and second place winners of the elementary school contests are invited to perform at the District Show, while the first, second, and third place winners of the middle and high school shows are asked to perform for the District Show.
“We take first and second place because they are younger and it is their first time performing on a professional stage,” she said.
The elementary school performance will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and the middle and high school performances will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Admission is $5, cash or check, or $3 with an eyeglasses donation. The MCC Lions Club will be selling soft drinks and pizza by the slice during intermission for both nights.
Carver said by purchasing a ticket and attending the shows, the community is supporting the MCC Lions Club’s mission to provide eyeglasses to those in need and showing support for the students as they demonstrate their talents in the performing arts.
“We want to invite the community out to support these endeavors,” she said.
