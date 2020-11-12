The Bellwether College Consortium has announced that Madisonville Community College has been selected as 2021 finalist for the highly-coveted Bellwether Award in the first round of competition.
Bellwether finalists represent leading community colleges whose outstanding and innovative programs and practices were selected among competitive submissions as exemplary.
The college was selected as a finalist in the Instructional Programs and Services category for the MCC Accelerate program.
“We are so excited to be recognized by the Bellwether College Consortium for MCC Accelerate,” said Dr. Cindy Kelley, MCC president. “Through this program, we have been able to provide adults access to a college degree in an accelerated format with additional layers of student support. Our program faculty and staff deserve so much credit for their commitment to student success.”
MCC Accelerate provides an opportunity for students to complete an associate in Applied Science Degree in business administration, computer information technology, or health science technology in just one night a week and just one class at a time. Program participants also receive additional academic advising support and structured personal development sessions.
“The Bellwether College Consortium prides itself on identifying and celebrating replicable, scalable and results-based programs and models and disseminating these highly lauded examples of institutional success to peer institutions,” said Dr. Rose Martinez, director of the Bellwether College Consortium.
The consortium honors community colleges with awards in three categories.
The Bellwether College Consortium is a group of colleges charged with addressing the critical issues facing community colleges through applicable research and the promotion and replication of best practices addressing workforce development, instructional programs and services, and planning governance and finance.
The Bellwether Award is sponsored by the Alamo Colleges District in San Antonio, Texas.
“We are indeed honored to be recognized by the Bellwether College Consortium,” said MCC Accelerate Program Coordinator and professor Felecia Johnson. “I’ve witnessed a college-wide effort to provide encouragement, assistance, and instruction to our working adults who have demonstrated the ambition, initiative, and courage to complete their degrees.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.