It's been 34 years since Hopkinsville received the news of the tragic plane crash that killed 248 Fort Campbell soldiers and eight crew members on Dec. 12, 1985, outside a small Canadian town in Newfoundland, and still community members gather to honor and remember their fallen loved ones.
The third most-right lane of Fort Campbell Boulevard was closed off Thursday afternoon to allow a large group to gather at the Gander Memorial just off the side of Pennyrile Parkway. A group of widows, family, friends and active-duty soldiers gathered to remember the tragic accident.
The group symbolized the effect the crash still has on Hopkinsville and surrounding communities.
"Much has changed since 1985," said Col. Michael Kovacevic, commander of 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division Air Assault. "But, the one thing that has not changed is that bond between Fort Campbell and the surrounding community, as evidence by all your presence here with us today.
"Our gathering at this memorial every year since -- we see that bond and partnership that makes the greater Fort Campbell community such a special place."
Kovacevic's remarks centered on the partnership that Hopkinsville, Oak Grove, Fort Campbell and the surrounding areas still have today as the communities remember and honor the soldiers who were lost in Gander. The soldiers were returning from Sinai after a sixth-month peacekeeping mission, just in time for the holidays.
Arrow Air Flight 1285 was on the last leg of the journey home, taking off from Gander Newfoundland International Airport after a refueling stop. The plane crashed just after take-off, killing all 256 aboard.
Kovacevic added that the pain and tragedy of the event is still effecting the community today. That was made evident Thursday as widows placed roses by the names of their loved ones on the memorial. Widows and fellow soldiers fought back tears as they remember those who died.
Hopkinsville Mayor Carter Hendricks shared that the pain and emotion surrounding the 1985 crash is still around today and continues to be an important event to acknowledge and remember.
"It's important to these families that we not forget the sacrifices of their loved ones," Hendricks said. "It's important to the community that we always take a special time to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
"This particularly tragedy was such a moment in time in this community that people remember exactly where they were when it happened," he continued. "So, I really think it's important to honor those emotions and honor the fact that we're one big family and we're here for one another when things like this happen."
Both Hendricks and Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble laid a wreath near the tablet where the names of the fallen are inscribed.
Hendricks said he has attended the ceremony every year since 2004, when he became the military affairs registrar with the Christian County Chamber of Commerce. He added that being able to lay the wreath is an honor and a humbling experience.
"It's a humbling experience and it's certainly an honor to be able to play a small part in paying tribute to those 248 soldiers and eight crew," he said. "I look at it as just an honor to be able to do so and play a small part in helping these families know that we've not forgotten their sacrifices."
