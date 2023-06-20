The 12th Annual Highway 41 Yard Sale is gearing up this weekend and will be bringing bargain shoppers from across the region to Hopkins County. The 150 mile yard sale will be held both Friday and Saturday.
The annual event, held the fourth weekend of every June, runs from the Kentucky-Tennessee state line in Todd County to Kentucky-Indiana state line in Henderson, spanning 150 miles and crossing through five counties.
Traveling north from Todd County, the yard sale path follows US 41 from Guthrie and Trenton before crossing into Christian County. In Christian County the route runs through Pembroke, Hopkinsville, Kelley, Crofton, Empire and Mannington. It then passes through Nortonville, Mortons Gap, Earlington and Madisonville in Hopkins County before the route divides.
The eastern routes follows US 41 north through Hanson into Webster County, where it passes through Slaughters and Sebree into Henderson. The western route heads trough Manitou and Nebo then crosses into Webster County where it passes through Providence, Dixon and Poole, before crossing into Henderson County. It then goes through Cairo and downtown Henderson before rejoining the other route on the Henderson strip.
Residents who live on or own property along Highway 41 and 41A are encouraged to hold sales.
“There’s no fee to participate,” said Tricia Noel, Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission Executive Director.. “All you have to do is set out tables and set up a yard sale.” People who don’t live along the route but wish to hold a sale should not set up in parking lots or other properties they don’t own without asking the owners’ permission.
In conjunction with the Highway 41 Yard Sale, the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission will be hosting the West Kentucky Antique & Vintage Market at the West Kentucky Archery Complex. Doors will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
“There will be a wide variety of items available for shoppers, including vintage advertising, collectibles, fine antiques, country store items, vintage goods, glassware, and more,” said Colbi Ferguson, Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission Communications Director.
The antique market will be open both days rain or shine as it will be held entirely in-doors.
“This event is being held in conjunction with the Annual Highway 41 Yard Sale,” said Noel. “The location of this Antique and Vintage Market falls right in the middle of the 150 — mile Highway 41 Sale providing a strategic opportunity for the vendors as well as shoppers.
For additional information about the yard sale of antique market, call the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission at 270-821-4171.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.