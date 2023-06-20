528685_147966655333609_1670442663_n (1).jpg

The 12th Annual Highway 41 Yard Sale is gearing up this weekend and will be bringing bargain shoppers from across the region to Hopkins County. The 150 mile yard sale will be held both Friday and Saturday.

The annual event, held the fourth weekend of every June, runs from the Kentucky-Tennessee state line in Todd County to Kentucky-Indiana state line in Henderson, spanning 150 miles and crossing through five counties.

