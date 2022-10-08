The Hopkins County Fiscal Court presented a proclamation declaring that Oct. 11, 2022, be recognized as Kentucky Women in Agriculture Day.
The proclamation states that with the growing influence of women who serve as leaders and primary decision makers in Kentucky farms and there are more than 40,000 female farm operators that make up nearly one-fourth of all farm operations in the commonwealth.
Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield urges all citizens across the state to participate in the observance which will be celebrated on Tuesday.
